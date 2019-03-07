MUTP 3A work in Mumbai must be put on fast track, say experts

Rail projects under Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) 3A, which was approved by the union cabinet on Thursday, should be completed faster than earlier MUTP ones, according to urban planners and experts.

Experts have also raised questions on the approved ₹30,849 crore for MUTP 3A, against the ₹54,777 crore proposed by the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC).

In a major boost to transport infrastructure in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the cabinet approved the biggest bouquet of projects for the suburban railway network — Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) 3A — at an estimated completion cost of ₹33,690 crore. The 12 projects are expected to be completed by 2024.

The projects will be jointly funded by the state government and Indian Railways.

“If the proposed amount has not been sanctioned, the government should look to raise the entire money as all the projects included under MUTP 3A are crucial. For a project to be successful, it is required to have adequate monetary funds, market studies and leadership. Most projects do not finish within the estimated time as not enough money is sanctioned at the start,” said urban planner Sulakshana Mahajan.

Urban planners have pointed out that earlier projects under MUTP (2 and 2A) have not been completed in the required time frame. “It is high time projects are implemented as the population has been increasing in the suburbs and extended suburbs. The works should also be implemented at a fast pace,” said Pankaj Joshi, executive director, Urban Design Research Institute (UDRI), a city body of town planners.

Meanwhile, transport experts have stated that apart from introducing rail projects, the state and central governments should work on improving the situation in the city. “Introduction of 5th and 6th line railway projects, AC local trains are critical for the city, however, elevated train projects are just extra costs. The state and central governments should focus on providing better health care facilities along with proper disposal of drainage in the city. The government also needs to review all the projects and give preference to BEST buses. There has been a tremendous mismatch in the projects,” said transport expert Ashok Datar.

Commuter associations have welcomed the cabinet approval . “The partial approval will at least start strengthening the existing network. However, railways should now see projects are completed in time,” said Subash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 23:54 IST