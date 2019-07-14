Navi Mumbai gets its passport office at Vashi

Four months after the city’s first passport office was inaugurated, it was again formally inaugurated on Saturday.

The Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) at Vashi Post Office in Sector 16A of Vashi was first inaugurated on March 10, an hour before the Lok Sabha election code of conduct came to force. It had not started functioning due to lack of staff and infrastructure.

Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated the POPSK again on Saturday. The POPSK will function from the first floor of the post office building. It will have two postal assistant officers and one passport verification officer. The office issued passports to two applicants during the inauguration programme on Saturday. It has also received five applications that are being processed.

According to Tulsidas Sharma, regional passport officer, Mumbai and Goa, the POPSK will be able to take 100 application per day. “Residents can take online appointment and come here to submit their applications. We will conduct the biometric process of recording finger and thumb impressions and taking photographs. The documents of the applicants will be verified. If they are as per the norms, they will be accepted and sent to our Mumbai office for further processing. The applicants will get their passports by mail as is the norm now.”

Residents of Navi Mumbai and nearby areas were demanding a post office in the area for a long time. Earlier, they had to go to Mumbai or Thane passport offices.

“Even though anyone in the country can apply for a passport in any passport office, this office will be of immense help to the residents of the city [Navi Mumbai] and nearby areas of Panvel, Uran and beyond,” added Sharma.

“Residents will no longer have to go to Mumbai or Thane for their passport-related needs. This office will save their time and money and they will get their passport in minimum time,” said Shinde.

Thane MP Rajan Vichare, who followed up the issue with the central government and had got the sanction for the office in March, said: “While this will immensely benefit the residents of Navi Mumbai and Raigad region, it will be very important in the context of the international airport coming up here.”

On the issue of the second inauguration of the office, Vichare said, “Last time we had only got the sanction to use the space. After we got the place, the facilities, internet, staff, furniture took time.”

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 00:40 IST