NCP supremo Sharad Pawar turns 79

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 00:29 IST

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers on Thursday, celebrated party chief Sharad Pawar’s 79th birthday as “gratitude day for farmers.”

Party workers collected ₹1.8 crore on the occasion, which they said would be utilised to bear the educational expenses of children of farmers who ended their lives.

Hundreds of party workers from across the state thronged the YB Chavan Centre at Nariman Point, where a four-hour event was organised to honour him.

Addressing the cadre, the veteran politician said, “Only two pictures come to my mind when I think where I get all the energy from to fight any adverse situation — my mother (Shardabai) and the people of Maharashtra.

“I remember December 12 not because of my birthday, but because my mother was also born on this day. She underwent a lot of hardships to raise us. She used to work in farms and take the agriculture produce to the market on her own,” he said in an emotional speech.

He also asked party workers to reach out to the youth.

“My suggestion to all NCP leaders and workers is that they should reach out to the each and every person. Only then can change can be brought about in the society. You will not need anything if the people you are working for stand by you,” he said.

NCP workers organised social events to celebrate their party chief’s birthday. Party workers in Mumbai distributed fruits to patients in hospitals and undertook cleanliness campaigns across hospitals.

Meanwhile, chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray too, visited the former Union minister at his home in south Mumbai on Thursday evening to extend his wishes.

A veteran of many political battles, Pawar was at the centre stage of Maharashtra politics two months ago, when he brought the Sena and Congress together to form a coalition government, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), and stopped the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from returning to power. It is believed that Pawar was the one who convinced Shiv Sena chief Thackeray to become CM of the state.

The veteran leader, who was a three-time CM, received wishes from all corners.

“Dear Baba, you are our integrated source of energy. You gave us a bright legacy of ideology and the power to walk on it. Baba, I wish countless wishes on your birthday. Wish you a healthy and long life,” tweeted his daughter and Member of Parliament Supriya Sule.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too sent out his wishes to the veteran leader. “Greetings to Shri Sharad Pawar Ji on his birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life,” the PM tweeted.