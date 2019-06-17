Nepalese citizen arrested with Indian voter ID card from airport

The Sahar police arrested a 30-year-old Nepalese citizen from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Saturday for allegedly possessing an Indian voter identity (ID) card. According to the police, the accused, Prakash Karki, alias Manbahadur Karki, got the card from Punjab after submitting forged documents.

Karki, who originally hails from Baglung in Nepal, has been residing in India for more than a decade. On Saturday, he was taking a connecting flight from Ethiopia to Liberia on a Nepali passport.

During an immigration check, the officials asked him about the purpose of his travel. As Karki was unable to give them satisfactory replies, they checked his luggage and found an Indian voter id card.

In the voter id card, Karki had used the name Prakash Singh and had given his address in Phillaur in Jalandhar district of Punjab. It was allegedly issued by the electoral registration officer of Nurmahal constituency.

The officials then handed Karki over to the Sahar police. During the probe, he allegedly confessed to have forged documents for obtaining the card. He has been booked for cheating and forgery.

