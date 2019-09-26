New Air India flight will connect Mumbai to Varanasi and Dehradun

mumbai

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 00:15 IST

Air India will introduce a new flight connecting Mumbai to Dehradun and Varanasi. The flight will be operated on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and will commence from September 28.

The Airbus A319 aircraft will take off from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) at 10.25am and land at Dehradun’s Jolly Grant Airport at 12.40am. The aircraft will then depart from Dehradun at 1.10pm and arrive at Varanasi’s Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport at 2.35pm. On its return journey, the aircraft will depart from Varanasi at 3.05pm to reach Dehradun at 4.30pm, and then depart from Dehradun at 5pm to reach Mumbai at 7pm.

It is set to be the first flight that will connect Dehradun to Varanasi. A statement from Air India said, “The flight will fulfil a long-standing demand of tourists and pilgrims to connect Dehradun and Varanasi with the financial capital of India – Mumbai. The service will also give fillip to Air India’s Connect India mission, wherein the national carrier has been connecting Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities in sync with the government’s regional connectivity scheme (RCS) to make flying accessible to everybody.”

Until April 2019, Jet Airways was the only airline to connect Mumbai to Dehradun directly. Currently, SpiceJet operates two daily flights while IndiGo operates one daily flight to Dehradun from the city. Vistara and Air India operate one direct flight each to Varnasi, while Indigo operates two.

