New commissionerate from Mira road to Virar

The commissionerate, which will be the 11th in Maharashtra, will comprise of 13 existing police stations and seven new police stations will be set up soon.

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 00:37 IST
The commissionerate will take charge once the process of manpower recruitment and setting-up of infrastructure is completed over the next few months. (HT image)
         

The state government on Friday issued a government resolution (GR) initiating formation of a new police commissionerate for Mira-Bhayander-Vasai-Virar.

The commissionerate will take charge once the process of manpower recruitment and setting-up of infrastructure is completed over the next few months.

The commissionerate, which will be the 11th in Maharashtra, will comprise of 13 existing police stations and seven new police stations will be set up soon.

The government has for now earmarked Rs 138 crore to establish and run the commissionerate.

“The decision of the formation of the new commissionerate has been taken by the state cabinet in July in the wake of rapid urbanisation of the area… The separate commissionerate will help keep the crime rate under control,” the GR states.

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 00:26 IST

