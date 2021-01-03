e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / New lines between Thane and Diva to pave way for 100 more CSMT-Kalyan locals

New lines between Thane and Diva to pave way for 100 more CSMT-Kalyan locals

This will be made possible as work on the fifth and sixth railway line corridors between Thane and Diva railway stations is expected to be completed this year

mumbai Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 01:01 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
This will be made possible as work on the fifth and sixth railway line corridors between Thane and Diva railway stations is expected to be completed this year.
This will be made possible as work on the fifth and sixth railway line corridors between Thane and Diva railway stations is expected to be completed this year.(HT FILE)
         

Passengers travelling on the Central Railway’s mainline between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan station can expect around 100 new local train services.

This will be made possible as work on the fifth and sixth railway line corridors between Thane and Diva railway stations is expected to be completed this year. Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has completed the work of laying 17 of the 20-km-long tracks for the additional railway lines between Thane and Diva railway stations.

After the completion of the railway lines along with the segregation of outstation trains at Kalyan yard, 100 new local train services are likely to be introduced between CSMT and Kalyan station.

The girder-placing for a flyover at Mumbra, required for the construction of the railway lines, has been undertaken by MRVC and will be launched by the second week of this month. The work for the flyover is expected to be completed by February.

“The work on the railway lines between Thane and Diva stations is nearing completion and we’re aiming to complete it by June. Work on 31 minor and three major bridges, platforms and foot overbridges are also being completed,” said a senior MRVC official.

After the completion of laying of the tracks and construction of the bridges, MRVC and CR will undertake blocks to connect the railway lines with Thane and Diva suburban railways stations.

“A detailed planning will be done to undertake power blocks and termination of train services, which will be required to connect the fifth and sixth railway lines,” said a senior CR official.

The proposal to introduce fifth and sixth railway lines between Thane and Diva railway stations was sanctioned in 2008 and is a part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP)-2B. The estimated cost of the project has now increased from ₹130 crore to ₹440 crore.

The additional lines will reduce rail traffic congestion by segregation of local and outstation train traffic and allow railways to operate new services.

