NMMC to install LED streetlights, hopes to reduce annual light bill by 50%

Sodium-vapour (yellow) lamps installed by City Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (Cidco) more than 25 years ago will soon be replaced with LED streetlights. The Maharashtra government on January 12 made installation of LED streelights mandatory. Based on this directive, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has prepared a policy that will be tabled before the general body today for approval.

Additional municipal commissioner Ankush Chavan said, “NMMC has decided to replace all sodium-vapour lamps in the city with LED lights. The switch is likely to bring down electricity consumption by streetlights to 50%. This will help reduce electricity bills. Currently, 42,850 sodium-vapour lamps of 70W, 150W, 250W and 400W are used in the city. These lamps consume 4.72 crore units of power annually for which we pay Rs28.30 crore in electricity bills.”

Chavan added LED lights will consume 2.34 crore units annually and reduce expenditure on power bills to around Rs14 cr.