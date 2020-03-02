No 15-storey revamped bldg in Fort

mumbai

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 00:19 IST

The Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC) has shot down a proposal to redevelop the space occupied by Baroda House building in Fort into a 15-storey (54-m) structure, restricting its height to (32-m) nine storey, on the grounds that it will set a precedent for other development projects in Fort in south Mumbai. The owners have been asked to submit a revised proposal.

In dilapidated condition, the ground-plus-two structure was demolished after getting a notice from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in 2015. The owners, M Pallonji and Pvt Ltd, then proposed to construct a 15-storey commercial building, with two levels of basements, parking up to seven storey, service floors from 9 to 14, along with part of the 15th floor. The civic body, in February 2018, approved the proposal, after which it reached the MHCC for nod.

The representation from the owners said: “It is imperative that parking be incorporated in the plan as being in a commercial area, this location is extremely congested. If the height of the building is restricted to 32m, no parking spaces can be provided and condonation of parking will add to the financial burden…It is also causing financial loss on account of temporary alternate office premises, premiums for condonation of various deficiencies, interest on premium already paid to BMC.”

The MHCC, however, denied a nod, stating the proposal would erode the precinct character of the area, adding it is of immense historical importance with structures such as Flora Fountain, Asiatic Library, Horniman Circle, etc.

The minutes of the meeting, where the decision was taken by the MHCC, which were released two days ago stated: “Although the committee was sympathetic to the issues explained by the applicant, it was opined that the prime objective of the committee is to offer recommendations from heritage point of view. The Committee was of the opinion that this case cannot be considered in isolation as it would affect the character of the prime area of the heritage precinct. Also, it would also form a precedent for other developments. Considering all, the committee reiterated its previous stand that height of up to 32-metre may be granted.”

Mahendra Hemdev, an advanced locality management (ALM) member and resident of D Road in Marine Drive, said, “Somewhere there has to be a balance when it comes to giving height permissions between heritage aesthetics and practicality. We in Marine Drive area have also opposed height restrictions owing to which our redevelopment is dragging. Also, heritage aesthetics can be looked into even with taller buildings.”