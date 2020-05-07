No FIRs against doctors: BMC

mumbai

Updated: May 07, 2020 00:32 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided not to go ahead with its plans to prosecute doctors prescribing Covid-19 tests to people without physical examination.

The Union health ministry’s guidelines for Covid-19 testing, issued on March 21, stated: “Laboratory test should only be offered when prescribed by a qualified physician as per the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) guidelines.”

But the BMC has found out that some doctors are violating the guidelines by providing prescriptions for tests without physical examination. Recently, a doctor from Delhi prescribed Covid test to a resident of Mumbai. The private laboratory informed BMC officers, who after investigation found out the doctor didn’t even check the suspected patient physically. “It is important to examine the person physically to check if the suspected patient has any breathing problem or fever. Just because a person is anxious and wants to undergo a test, it should not be allowed by wrongfully prescribing a test,” said a ward officer who is aware of the development.

Taking note of it, BMC decided to file FIRs against doctors indulging in malpractice by violating the rules of the state and Centre. A sample form available with HT indicated BMC wanted to charge doctors under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobedience of an order promulgated by a public servant) and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. The document reads: “With reference to above subject matter, Dr (name) has placed requisition for Covid-19 test to (name) laboratory without physical examination of (name) patient, which is in violation of Covid-19 guidelines issued by MCGM/Government of Maharashtra/ICMR.”

“Earlier, we planned to start filing FIRs against the doctors. But later, we held a meeting with private practitioners and decided to put the decision on hold. However, we are going to take stringent action against doctors if they are found issuing fake prescriptions,” said Manish Valaniu, L ward officer.

Dr Avinash Bhondwe, president of Indian Medical Association (IMA), said it would have demotivated doctors from practising. “Despite having no personal protective equipment (PPE), we are screening and treating patients. We aren’t some local criminals for FIRs to be filed against us. It would have been too harsh to arrest doctors during the ongoing pandemic,” he said. He also suggested that doctors shouldn’t prescribe test without examination.