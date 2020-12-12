No immediate plan to open Mumbai local trains to all, say officials

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 10:16 IST

Amid speculation that Mumbai local trains will soon be open to all, officials have reportedly clarified that there were no immediate plans to do so. Mumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had earlier said that a recommendation about permitting the general public to travel by local trains in Mumbai will be made after monitoring the situation after Christmas and New Year celebrations are over, according to news agency PTI.

“Depending on the situation during Christmas and New Year’s Eve, we can take a decision about restarting local trains,” he said. He also warned that if people continued to defy the coronavirus restrictions, the government will be forced to impose a night curfew in the city, adding that he had written to the state government seeking a night curfew after seeing that some night clubs were operating overnight.

“The government is not in favour of imposing a night curfew because it creates panic among people. Hence it has decided to wait and watch till December 25,” Chahal said.

Mumbai local trains, the city’s lifeline, was opened to people in essential services on June 15 after being shut for all since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in March. Instead of the usual 1,200 passengers, the trains were carrying only 700 essential service providers in order to maintain social distancing norms.

Central and Western Railway had issued a statement in which it said workers considered to be essential service providers will be allowed to travel in local trains if they have their identity cards. Later, BMC issued an electronic pass with a quick response (QR) code in an attempt to ensure less crowding in the trains.

Mumbai recorded 654 new Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths on Friday, taking the infection tally to 2,89,343 and death toll to 10,959.

(with PTI inputs)