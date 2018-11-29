No multiple sets of math, English question papers for Class 10 students in Maharashtra

Starting March 2019, the state education department will have only one question paper set, instead of multiple ones, for mathematics and English (second and third language) in Class 10 board exams.

Earlier, four different question papers – A, B, C and D – would be given in schools to ensure students don’t copy from each other. “With the revised syllabus that came into effect this year, the expert committee felt there was no need for multiple sets. The new pattern focusses on testing the analytical skills of students and is not restricted to factual questions,” states the circular issued recently.

Officials at the education department said the move would also speed up the evaluation process.

This year, the department also released practice question papers for students to help them understand the new paper pattern. So far, around 5 lakh students have downloaded the question papers from Balbharti’s website.

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 00:54 IST