Online training to aid amateurs run full Mumbai Marathon

Amateur runners at the annual Mumbai marathon will now be able to participate in the full marathon as the organisers, in association with a fitness training group, will provide online training to participants.

The initiative ‘Mumkin Hai - Run for the Full’ aims to create at least 20,000 trained full marathoners.

“Events like these motivate individuals to take up running across distances as a means to improve one’s physical and mental health. However, the growth and commitment towards the full marathon has been limited,” said Vivek B Singh, joint MD, Procam International.

The training, which will be held for 16-18 weeks, will encourage participants to become a full marathoner.

Many renowned international marathons do not have the Half Marathon category.

Singh said that there are specific criteria, based on age and gender for participants to enroll themselves for the full marathon.

Praful Uchil, co-founder, Striders Miles, will be training these participants. He said that six international marathons, such as New York, Boston, London, Berlin, Tokyo and Chicago have more than 50,000 people participating and there is a wait list for participation.

“These big marathons only have the category of full marathon and there are 70% chances that you would be rejected. Which is why, it is necessary that runners here are trained properly to make it to that grade,” said Uchil.

The training would involve a proper diet plan, workout schedule and a focus on increasing their strength and mileage.

“At the end of the training, if these runners can complete 42kms in five-and-half hours, we will counsel them to participate in the full marathon,” Uchil said.

Around two months ago, Mumbai Marathon was included in the AbbottWMM Wanda Age Group World Rankings, as a part of which, runners above the age of 40, who would fall under different age categories would compete for ranks along with six other international marathons.

The next marathon will be held on January 20, 2019. A total of 44,407 people participated in Tata Mumbai Marathon 2018, out of which 6,955 had registered for full marathon, and 14,950 people had registered for 21 kilometers.

44,407 participated in the Tata Mumbai Marathon in 2018.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 06:20 IST