Over 100 FYJC students in Maharashtra unhappy with admissions

If you think the admission process to medical and dental courses has been a mess, the allotment of seats for junior college admissions in the state last year were not trouble-free either. Over 100 students were unhappy with colleges they were allotted in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds.

In July 2018, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay HC passed an order which allows minority institutes to surrender quota seats only after the completion of three CAP rounds. This led to many students with good scores getting into colleges that were not on their preference list; whereas, seats in minority institutes, which cover some of the most coveted and in-demand colleges in Mumbai, were given to students with lower scores.

Earlier, minority institutes were allowed to surrender seats from their minority, in-house and management quotas after every CAP round. “A student who has scored 90% in Class 10 will not wait till the end of three CAP rounds to find a seat in a top institute. They will settle for whichever college is allotted. This [July 2018 order] gave a student with scores as low as 55% a seat in a coveted college,” said Ashok Wadia, principal of Jai Hind College, Churchgate.

While minority institutes were not allowed to surrender all quota seats last year, the 2019-20 FYJC admissions handbook states only minority quota seats will be surrendered after three CAP rounds. With 50% seats in minority colleges reserved under the minority quota and 5% reserved for the management quota, cut-offs are likely to remain high.

First Published: May 23, 2019 01:13 IST