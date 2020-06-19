e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 18, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Over 15,000 migrant workers coming back to state daily, says state home minister Deshmukh

Over 15,000 migrant workers coming back to state daily, says state home minister Deshmukh

mumbai Updated: Jun 19, 2020 00:26 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
Hindustantimes
         

More than 15,000 migrant workers are returning to the state daily after leaving it during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown and the number is expected to rise, said Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday.

“As a lockdown was imposed to fight the coronavirus outbreak, a large number of migrant workers went back to their respective states. Since the state government has eased restrictions, following which business and industrial units have started their operations, migrant workers have also started returning. 15,000-16,000 workers are coming back to the state daily,” Deshmukh said.

He further said the state government gets a list of workers who are coming back from their respective states. “Based on that, we make a list along with their address, screen them with thermal devices and asked them to stay at home for 14 days after inking them with ‘home quarantine’ stamps,” Deshmukh said.

Till the first week of June, the state government had sent around 18 lakh migrant workers back to their respective states, such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Karnataka, Chhatisgarh, Assam, Jammu, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Manipur, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Tripura and Mizoram. Of them, around 12 lakh workers returned to their home states through 826 Shramik trains and around 5.38 lakh workers were sent back with the help of 44,106 trips of State Transport (ST) buses.

Maharashtra has so far reopened over 60,000 industries since relaxations from lockdown were granted and have employed close to 15 lakh people in these units.

top news
India tells China to stick to its side, says no soldier missing
India tells China to stick to its side, says no soldier missing
‘Lot of asymptomatic cases’: Top China infection expert on Covid-19 cluster
‘Lot of asymptomatic cases’: Top China infection expert on Covid-19 cluster
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
US Supreme Court blocks order to end DACA, many Indians among beneficiaries
US Supreme Court blocks order to end DACA, many Indians among beneficiaries
After Mumbai, Delhi set to become second city with 50K plus Covid-19 cases
After Mumbai, Delhi set to become second city with 50K plus Covid-19 cases
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
Covid update: China’s Beijing claim; India 1.6 lakh active cases; HCQ export
Covid update: China’s Beijing claim; India 1.6 lakh active cases; HCQ export
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In