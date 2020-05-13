e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Over 3.47 lakh e-passes issued for essential, emergency travel

Over 3.47 lakh e-passes issued for essential, emergency travel

During the lockdown, people who need to travel from one district to another or to other states in case of an emergency need to apply for a pass from the police department.

mumbai Updated: May 13, 2020 18:59 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Mumbai police Naka Bandi at Bandra, during a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
Mumbai police Naka Bandi at Bandra, during a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
         

Police have so far issued more than 3.47 lakh e-travel passes for people involved in emergency and essential services during the lockdown, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Wednesday.

During the lockdown, people who need to travel from one district to another or to other states in case of an emergency need to apply for a pass from the police department.

“Police issued 3,47,522 passes during the period of lockdown,” Deshmukh said.

Since the lockdown came into force, police have registered 1,05,532 offences under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and arrested over 20,000 people so far, Deshmukh said.

The police also recovered fine worth Rs 4.05 crore for various offences, he said.

So far, there have been 214 incidents of assault on police, for which 764 people have been taken into custody, the minister said.

Besides, the police handled 90,555 calls received at various districts and city control rooms, he said.

While being at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19, several police personnel also contracted the infection, he said.

So far, 709 police personnel and 84 officers are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the state, the minister informed.

Besides, at least eight police personnel died of the disease in the state, including five from Mumbai Police force, and one each from Pune, Solapur city and Nashik Rural, he said.

The minister also informed that at least 2,97,282 people have been quarantined across the state to contain the spread of COVID-19.

He appealed to people not to spread rumours and maintain social distancing.

tags
top news
Will go a long way, says PM Modi on round one of Covid-19 relief package
Will go a long way, says PM Modi on round one of Covid-19 relief package
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
Special Covid package has 6 MSME reforms to power PM Modi’s reliant India mantra
Special Covid package has 6 MSME reforms to power PM Modi’s reliant India mantra
In Hizbul’s Kashmir terror team, ‘military adviser’ is most brutal: Cop
In Hizbul’s Kashmir terror team, ‘military adviser’ is most brutal: Cop
‘Didn’t want him to get out’: Ex-Pak captain on Sachin’s ‘unique’ talent
‘Didn’t want him to get out’: Ex-Pak captain on Sachin’s ‘unique’ talent
Maruti paves way for Toyota to launch its own Vitara Brezza SUV
Maruti paves way for Toyota to launch its own Vitara Brezza SUV
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
‘Waiting list of 3 lakhs to get trains’: Former migrant worker | On The Record
‘Waiting list of 3 lakhs to get trains’: Former migrant worker | On The Record
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 CasesMBSE HSLC Result 2020 DeclaredMizoram Board Class 10 result 2020Nirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In