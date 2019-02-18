Parking row turns violent in south Mumbai as guard beats up 28-year-old biker

A fight over parking turned violent on Sunday, with a 24-year-old security guard, Abdulaleh Mohammed Jabir, of a south Mumbai tower allegedly beating up a two-wheeler owner, Mohammed Owes Abdul Razzak Shaikh, 28. While Shaikh is being treated at JJ hospital, Jabir has been arrested.

According to Pydhonie police, Shaikh, a businessman and resident of Masjid Bunder, got a call from his brother that his grandmother was injured after a fall in the bathroom on Saturday. As Shaikh and his wife were headed to a wedding at Islam Gymkhana along Marine Drive, they decided to visit the grandmother, who stayed close to their house, after the function. Around 1am, they parked their scooter outside the tower and locked the handle. When they came back to the spot in half-an-hour, they found the two-wheeler was moved to the opposite side of the road. Angry, Shaikh approached Jabir, who told him the bike was moved as it was obstructing the way.

“Shaikh got angry as the bike would have been damaged, as it was moved when it was locked. The fight escalated, with Jabir threatening Shaikh,” said an officer from Pydhonie police station.

At that moment, Shaikh left the spot and dropped off his wife home. He later returned to confront Jabir about his arrogant reply. “They started to argue again. Jabir then got a stick from his security cabin and attacked Shaikh,” said the officer.

Shaikh suffered injuries to his arm, shoulder and head. His brother filed a complaint with the Pydhonie police. Police said in a space-starved city like Mumbai, such incidents are not uncommon. “Although it is a minor issue, people with impulse control disorders or stressed about other things get agitated easily,” said Dr Sagar Mundada, psychiatrist. Dr Dayal Mirchandani, a psychiatrist, said, “These incidents were rare earlier, but they have become common now.”

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 22:21 IST