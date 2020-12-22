‘Party (Nahin) chalegi till 6 in the morning’: Mumbai Police after raid on night club

mumbai

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday conducted a raid at a night club in which a party was being held. The police said that the party was stopped for flouting Covid-19 norms and action initiated against 34 people.

The raid was conducted at 3 am.

“Party (Nahin) Chalegi Till Six In The Morning (the party won’t go on till 6 am)! A raid was conducted at a nightclub in Andheri at around 3 am, for flouting COVID prevention norms. Action has been initiated against 34 people, out of which 19 were from Delhi & Punjab, including some celebrities,” the Mumbai Police said on Twitter.

Those arrested have been booked under relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), news agency PTI quoted a police official as saying. Cricketer Suresh Raina and singer Guru Randhawa are among those booked.

Ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Maharashtra government has announced a night curfew across all cities and municipal corporation areas. The curfew from 11 pm to 6 am is being imposed from Tuesday, December 22, 2020, for 15 days until January 5, 2021.

The decision has been taken to check the spread of the coronavirus disease as people were found violating social distancing norms. “This is not a normal new year which is why we cannot have normal celebrations. The curfew is being imposed to ensure that such violations are not repeated,” BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said.

According to an official statement, it has also been decided to compulsorily put in institutional quarantine for 14 days those who arrive at the states airports from European and West Asian countries.

Essential services like vegetable and milk supply will remain unaffected during the night curfew, but more than five people cannot assemble at a place during the seven-hour period.