e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Passengers demand better conditions at Thane station, warn of agitation

Passengers demand better conditions at Thane station, warn of agitation

President of Thane District Rail Passengers Association Om Prakash Sharma presented the memorandum to the chairman of Railway Board and said commuters will march with the ashes of those who lost their lives in mishaps at one of the busiest stations of the metropolis.

mumbai Updated: Feb 27, 2020 15:38 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Thane
In his memorandum, President of Thane District Rail Passengers Association Om PrakashSharma pointed out problems including track deaths, rude railway staff, substandard canteen food, lack of proper seating arrangements and faulty indicators.
In his memorandum, President of Thane District Rail Passengers Association Om PrakashSharma pointed out problems including track deaths, rude railway staff, substandard canteen food, lack of proper seating arrangements and faulty indicators.(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo (Image for representation purpose))
         

A passengers association here on Thursday presented a memorandum to railway authorities, warning them of an agitation if they fail to improve conditions at crowded Thane station in 15 days.

President of Thane District Rail Passengers Association Om Prakash Sharma presented the memorandum to the chairman of Railway Board and said commuters will march with the ashes of those who lost their lives in mishaps at one of the busiest stations of the metropolis.

In his memorandum, Sharma pointed out problems including track deaths, rude railway staff, substandard canteen food, lack of proper seating arrangements and faulty indicators.

“Railways earns good revenue from Thane station, but when it comes to providing good facilities, the station is ignored,” Sharma said.

tags
top news
‘Pot was boiling for two months’: Centre hits back at Congress, AAP for Delhi violence
‘Pot was boiling for two months’: Centre hits back at Congress, AAP for Delhi violence
Not conducive to register FIRs now, Centre tells high court on Delhi hate speech videos
Not conducive to register FIRs now, Centre tells high court on Delhi hate speech videos
‘Centre, AAP govt mute spectators’: Sonia Gandhi meets President over Delhi violence
‘Centre, AAP govt mute spectators’: Sonia Gandhi meets President over Delhi violence
AAP leader defends Tahir Hussain, blamed by IB official’s family for his death
AAP leader defends Tahir Hussain, blamed by IB official’s family for his death
China to send ‘disciplined’ duck army to help Pak stave off locust swarm
China to send ‘disciplined’ duck army to help Pak stave off locust swarm
Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters recites Aamir Aziz’s anti-CAA poem in London
Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters recites Aamir Aziz’s anti-CAA poem in London
All-new Skoda Octavia RS iV plug-in hybrid designs teased before unveiling
All-new Skoda Octavia RS iV plug-in hybrid designs teased before unveiling
WATCH: Keeper, captain, finisher & now...: Dhoni’s new role ahead of IPL
WATCH: Keeper, captain, finisher & now...: Dhoni’s new role ahead of IPL
trending topics
Delhi violenceIndia vs New Zealand Women Live ScoreAmitabh BachchanAndroid 11Shah Rukh KhanChetan BhagatPriyanka ChopraDelhi violence case

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News