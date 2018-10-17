Petrol price crosses ₹90 mark in Maharashtra again, less than 2 weeks after cut

Less than a fortnight after the Centre and state governments slashed taxes on fuel, the price of petrol again crossed the ₹90 mark in Parbhani, which is about 510km from Mumbai.

In Parbhani, the retail price of petrol went up by 10 paise a litre, to₹90.03, on Tuesday, while diesel went up by 29 paise a litre, up to ₹79.79 a litre, a development that made petrol in the state most expensive in Parbhani, a city in Marathwada. In Mumbai, petrol was ₹88.29 a litre with a 11-paise hike from ₹88.18 a litre the previous day, while diesel was ₹79.35 a litre owing to the hike of 24 paise from ₹79.11 a litre.

According to petrol pump operators,fuel prices are higher in Parabhani mainly because of its distance — about 275km — from the depots at Solapur.

Before the state and union governments announced the ₹5 cut, petrol was more than ₹93.00 a litre.

At Amaravati, which is about 660 km away from Mumbai and few other places like Nandurbar and Aurangabad, the price of diesel/litre has already crossed the Rs80 mark.

According to petrol pump operators, diesel costs ₹80.64 a litre at Amaravati, ₹80.53 a litre at Nandurbar and ₹80.41 a litre at Aurangabad. In less than 10 days after the cut, diesel price crossed Rs80 mark.Not just motorists, even petrol pump dealers are upset with the rising prices in the state as their business is getting affected. “Its surprising that fuel prices go up despite the marginal drop in crude oil prices,” said Uday Lodh, leader of Petrol pump operators leader.

On October 4, the union government announced to cut petrol and diesel prices by ₹2.50 a litre each. In addition to this, the Maharashtra government reduced taxes/levies of ₹2.50 per lite. It led to a reduction in prices of petrol by ₹5 in the state. A day later, the state government announced a diesel price cut of ₹1.56 a litre.

The actual cut in the fuel prices was less when compared to the announced price cut of Rs5 a litre and Rs4.06 a litre announced by the union and the state governments together.

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 01:19 IST