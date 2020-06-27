e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 27, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Politicos decide to scale down festivities, Dahi Handi, Ganesh festival to be a low-key affair

Politicos decide to scale down festivities, Dahi Handi, Ganesh festival to be a low-key affair

mumbai Updated: Jun 27, 2020 20:43 IST
Naresh Kamath
Naresh Kamath
Hindustantimes
         

Dahi Handi and Ganesh Festival will be a low-key affair this year, as many politicians who organise them, have decided to scale down the festivities, due to the spread of novel coronavirus.

Political analysts point out that the politicos are averse to take any risk in the current pandemic situation. “There is a fear that if something goes wrong and there is a spike in Covid-19 cases in their areas, it will hurt their political image and their credibility will be damaged,” said Surendra Jondhale, a political analyst.

BJP legislator Ram Kadam, who organises a grand Dahi Handi function annually at Ghatkopar, has decided to cancel the celebration. “We aim to serve people; hence we cannot risk their health. Lakhs of people get together every year to celebrate Dahi Handi, thus social distancing is impossible. We have decided to cancel the event this year,” said Kadam. In 2009, Kadam had ahead with the celebration, despite the spread of swine flu. Major mandals had called of the celebrations then.

During Dahi Handi, politicians sponsor t-shirts, refreshments, cash prizes and even arrange for trucks to transport revellers.

The Ganesh festival on August 22, will be a low-key affair this year, as the height of the idol is restricted. The ruling party Shiv Sena has said that it will abide by the government’s directive to scale down the festivities. The Ganesh festival has played a pivotal role in the growth of the Shiv Sena as most of its top leaders have headed Ganesh mandals. The festival has proved to be an effective platform to consolidate its workers. Even the secretary of Lalbaugcha Raja, Sudhir Salvi, is a senior Sena office bearer.

Sena legislator, Ajay Choudhari said the party is coordinating with the mandals. “Most of the office bearers of these mandals are from Sena. They have all decided to scale down the festivities and adhere to the directions given by the state government,” said Choudhari. “Our main priority is the safety of the local population,” he added.

top news
India waits for China’s PLA to disengage at Ladakh, says won’t allow a ‘new normal’
India waits for China’s PLA to disengage at Ladakh, says won’t allow a ‘new normal’
LIVE | Covid-19 recoveries exceed active cases by 98,493: Health ministry
LIVE | Covid-19 recoveries exceed active cases by 98,493: Health ministry
Pak to reopen Kartarpur Corridor next week, India calls it ‘mirage of goodwill’
Pak to reopen Kartarpur Corridor next week, India calls it ‘mirage of goodwill’
‘Remember 1962’: Sharad Pawar’s brutal snub to Rahul over Chinese ‘intrusion’
‘Remember 1962’: Sharad Pawar’s brutal snub to Rahul over Chinese ‘intrusion’
He ‘adopted’ the caterpillars he found in a broccoli. Story is delightful
He ‘adopted’ the caterpillars he found in a broccoli. Story is delightful
Remembering the life and times of Sam Manekshaw | Opinion
Remembering the life and times of Sam Manekshaw | Opinion
Delhi’s Covid-19 count soars past 80,000-mark with 2,948 fresh cases
Delhi’s Covid-19 count soars past 80,000-mark with 2,948 fresh cases
Will actor Sonu Sood join politics? Watch his answer
Will actor Sonu Sood join politics? Watch his answer
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In