Powai murder: Man in debt, who killed wife, held

mumbai

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 00:16 IST

Powai police on Saturday arrested a 63-year-old man for allegedly murdering his 65-year-old wife last week at their Powai flat because he was unable to pay off debt. According to police, the accused had planned to first kill his ailing wife and then commit suicide. However, he developed cold feet after killing his wife and left for Shirdi to repent.

The arrested accused, Ajit Lad, 63, lived with his wife Sheela, 65. Lad, who ran a garment unit, suffered losses and owed ₹1.80 lakh to his employees. He also did not have the money to treat his ailing wife and decided to end their lives. In a suicide note he wrote: “We are under debt which we are unable to repay. My wife’s health condition is not good and we are ending our lives. No one else is responsible for our death.”

On February 10, police found Sheela’s body with injuries on her head and cuts on her right hand.

“Ajit left for Shirdi to repent for the crime. On his way back, he stayed at a hotel in Kasara where he injured himself with a sharp object on his neck and stomach,” said Sudhakar Kambale, senior inspector, Powai police station.

The hotel staff then informed Shahpur police, who took him to a hospital. Powai police arrested Lad after his discharge from hospital on Saturday. He was produced before a court on Sunday and has been remanded in police custody till February 19.