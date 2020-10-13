Power outage leads to water cuts in Thane, Kalyan, Bhiwandi; loom workers lose a day’s wage

mumbai

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 00:17 IST

Several areas of Thane, Kalwa, Mumbra, Kalyan and Bhiwandi were affected due to the power failure on Monday morning. While power was restored in some areas within a few hours, many areas in Kalwa, Kalyan and Bhiwandi had to wait till around 8pm. Power loom workers in Bhiwandi were the most affected as they lost a day’s pay due to the power failure.

“The labourers working in these power looms are daily wage workers and get paid on the basis of how many metres of cloth they produce. Hence, a six-hour power cut means they lost earning opportunity for the day. Moreover, power loom owners have a deadline for supply of materials. The day-long power outage has left a huge impact on our production,” said Jivraj Nagariya, chairman of Power Loom Owners Federation, Bhiwandi.

Some parts of Thane such as Upvan, Majiwada and Kopri did not have power for a long time while power connection in Vartak Nagar and Naupada was restored by evening. Kalwa, Mumbra, Bhiwandi and some parts of Kalyan did not have power till late in the night.

“The repair work is in progress in a phase-wise manner. We are hoping that the situation will be under control at the earliest. However, areas like Shilphata, Bhiwandi and Mumbra will take some more time,” said Chetan Bijlani, public relations officer, Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB).

The power failure also impacted water supply in Kalyan, Dombivli, Mumbra, Thane city and some parts of Bhiwandi. “Due to the power outage, pumping of water at Temghar was stopped on Monday for around five hours. Although water supply has been restored, water flow would be low till Tuesday morning. We sent an alert and requested all residents to use water sparingly on Monday,” said Sandeep Malvi, deputy commissioner, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

However, TMC and the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) ensured that Covid care centres and hospitals had power back up. “We made arrangements for power back up at our Covid care centres and hospitals. We also made arrangements for water tankers for areas where we were unable to supply water due to power outage,” said Madhavi Pophale, public relations officer, KDMC.

Students and professional working from home were also severely affected. Supriti Katkar, principal of Radcliffe School in Thane, said, “We had our online tests on Monday. Due to the power outage, not everyone could login online. So, we postponed the test and conducted it later in the day. However, some students were upset with the rescheduling.”

“Not only our work schedules but also cooking and cleaning took a backseat as there was no water supply. We have a toddler at home and it was difficult to get her to sleep in the extremely hot weather without fans,” said Suhas Sawant, 35, a resident of Kalwa.