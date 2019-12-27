Protest marches in favour of and against CAA cancelled in Mumbai

The Mumbai Police has denied permission to both the anti- and pro-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) supporters to undertake their march in South Mumbai.

The police said that the proposed marches would completely paralyse traffic movement in South Mumbai, one of the busiest sectors in the city.

“We had arranged a meeting with the organisers of both the rallies and requested them to refrain from holding a march or protesting on the road as it will inconvenience the common man and public in general as it is a working day. After they agreed, we requested both to have their protests at the respective venues and have accordingly have deployed police force to manage the crowd,” Mumbai Police PRO Pranay Ashok said.

The Joint Action committee for Social Justice had planned the anti-CAA rally under the banner of Inquilab Morcha. The march was scheduled to start from Byculla and end at Azad Maidan. But now, the whole gathering would be at Azad Maidan.

The organisers said they have planned short skits, songs and performances to highlight the dangers of CAA.

Similarly, the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) had planned a march in support of the new law from August Kranti Maidan to Lokmanya Tilak statue at Girguam Chowpatty. They too, will now have to stay put at August Kranti Maidan.

Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is the main speaker in this event.

Tejinder Singh Tiwana, President, BJYM, said they will comply with the police directions. “We will hold a public meeting to make people aware of the truth of CAA and also counter the misleading propaganda by our opponents,” said Tiwana.

The city has witnessed largescale rallies against the CAA. The BJP seems to be isolated as all the other political parties are supporting the CAA. This has led to the BJP to now start morchas in order to garner support for the CAA.