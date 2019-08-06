Publish fresh merit list: Management aspirants

mumbai

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 00:07 IST

Management aspirants are upset with the state common entrance test (CET) cell’s decision to not publish a fresh all-India merit list without the names of 184 candidates who had submitted forged mark sheets.

Candidates said that without the corrected list, they are unable to determine their actual positions in the list. They also alleged that the cell’s decision makes the revised admission process unreliable.

“The cell is trying to hide the facts. It’s an attempt to avoid legal ramifications of the fraud committed by students,” said Kshitij Kapoor, a candidate from New Delhi.

Several students seeking admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Management Studies (MMS) courses in the state furnished forged mark sheets of two private entrance tests — AIMS Test for Management Studies (ATMA) and Management Aptitude Test (MAT) — that showed them scoring over 99 percentile. Few other candidates simply entered inflated marks in their application forms. Following an inquiry, the cell said that it had eliminated 184 candidates, including 25 students whose admissions were cancelled, from its All India merit list due to discrepancies in scores.

The CET cell, on Sunday, began the revised admission process for MBA and MMS in the state, after the Bombay high court, on July 25, directed the state to redo all admissions while treating Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies as an autonomous college. However, the cell didn’t replace the earlier merit lists with new ones. The candidates had until Monday to edit their option forms, while the first revised college allotment list will be displayed on Wednesday.

“The cell’s decision raises several questions. I can’t establish if a candidate in the list is genuine or not. There’s no guarantee that the cell has verified all the candidates. Until the revised list comes in the public domain, the candidates will remain in the dark,” said a candidate from Kolkata, requesting anonymity.

The candidate added that he is unable to determine his new position in the list. “If any candidate has been removed from the list, our ranks will jump. If the list is published, we will know our chances of admission,” he said.

When asked to comment on the issue, Anand Rayate, CET cell commissioner, directed to Subhash Mahajan, chairman, admission committee (technical education) and exam coordinator, CET cell, who didn’t respond to HT’s calls and messages.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 00:07 IST