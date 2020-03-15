Pvt hospitals roped in to curb virus spread

mumbai

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 00:36 IST

In a bid to up its efforts to tackle the coronavirus outbreak and lay down a protocol for its prevention and treatment, the Maharashtra public health department on Saturday issued the Maharashtra Covid-19, 2020 Regulations under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

Under these regulations, all public as well as private hospitals in the state will now have to start coronavirus screening corners within their premises and take down travel history as well as contacts of both suspected and confirmed patients. The hospitals will also have to convey the information collected to the municipal commissioner, collector of the areas or the state integrated disease surveillance unit.

Persons with travel history to countries with reported Covid-19 cases in the last 14 days must voluntarily report herself/himself to the state-designated control room, state surveillance unit or call the toll free number 104. They also have to stay in home quarantine for 14 days from the day of exposure, even if they are not showing symptoms. Patients with travel history and those who have symptoms will be isolated in the hospital and will be tested for Covid-19 according to protocol.

The advisories issued by the Union government will be followed for all protocol related to the disease.

The regulations also bar any person or organisation to use print, electronic or social media to disseminate any information on coronavirus without getting facts checked by the director of health services, director of medical services, or the collector to avoid spread of rumours. “If any person, institution, organisation is found indulging in such activities, it will be treated as a punishable offence under these regulations” the notification states.

The regulations empower all district collectors, municipal commissioners, divisional commissioners, health services and medical education directors to implement these regulations. For instance, municipal commissioners and collectors are empowered to seal an area geographically and contain movement in the area following cases of the virus. They can also undertake passive and active surveillance of coronavirus patients or designate any government building for quarantine purposes.

“Officers empowered under the Act are authorised to isolate and admit a person who develops symptoms of Covid-19 and can take action under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code against the person who refuse to comply with directives,” says the notification.

WR takes steps for outstation trains

As a precautionary measure to prevent spread of coronavirus, Western Railway (WR) will be withdrawing blankets and curtains from its outstation trains. The zonal railway has asked its passengers to carry their own blankets while travelling.