Railway porter held for raping 4-year-old in Mumbai

A 35-year-old railway porter was arrested on Thursday by the Nehru Nagar police, two days after he allegedly raped a four-year-old girl near Kurla railway station.

The accused has been booked under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police found out about the incident, after the girl’s parents approached them on Thursday.

As per the complainant, the accused and the girl live in the same neighbourhood. At around 7pm on Tuesday, the porter took the girl to a secluded location where he sexually assaulted her.

“The girl’s mother found her sitting in the lap of the accused. When she came closer, she found that the girl was being raped,” said a police officer.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 07:07 IST