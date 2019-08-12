Raising funds to awareness: Students do their bit

mumbai

From raising funds and helping in relief work on ground to spending Eid with the victims, student across the city have sprung into action to help flood-hit people in Kolhapur and Sangli districts.

Student organisations Chhatra Bharati and Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) are collecting money and items of basic necessity from across the state. A team of 20-30 activists will visit the affected areas. “As a responsible citizen, anyone who can go should go. We might not be as capable as the authorities, but we can provide medicinal support,” said Mahesh Samant, state general secretary, CYSS. Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) will soon appeal students across the state to join the rescue and relief operations. “As of now we are collecting funds, but there’s need for human resources as well. We will soon approach campuses to create awareness about the calamity. Our plan is to send a team from each district as well as some medical students,” said Aniket Ovhal, state secretary, ABVP Konkan.

The Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO), on the occasion of Bakri Eid on Monday, will hold a one-day drive to urge the Muslim community to help. It will collect funds from mosques and Eid-gaahs, while some activists will spend the day with flood victims in western Maharashtra.

“The message of Eid al-Adha is sacrificing what is dear to us. Remembering our flood-affected brothers and sisters during this festival is the least we can do,” said Mohammed Salman, president, SIO south Maharashtra.

City-based Association of Non-Government Colleges (ANGC) has also urged city colleges to collect clothing items. “We will start the collection drive after Eid and hand over the items to district collectors of Kolhapur and Sangli,” said TA Shiware, ANGC.

