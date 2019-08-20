Reduce portion for Class 9, 11 CISCE students: Parents

mumbai

After the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced a uniform examination system across all its schools for Class 9 and Class 11, parents have demanded the board to reduce the syllabus of each class.

In an online petition initiated by a city-based parent, over 4,000 signatories have requested the CISCE to reduce the syllabus to ensure “children are not overburdened.”

“The syllabi for Class 9 and Class 11 are vast, with 15-20 chapters per subject. With the board setting the question papers, it is going to be very stressful for students as they have no idea about what to expect. We hope the council reduces the syllabus so that the process of common exams becomes smooth for students,” said a city-based parent who signed the petition.

Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary, CISCE, said that the council is firm on its decision of conducting common exams and said that there will not be any burden on students. “So far the schools were teaching the same syllabus and we did not get a single complaint stating that the syllabus was vast. Now that we have introduced common papers, parents are worried as many schools often skip a lot of concepts from these classes and only focus on the boards [Class 10 and 12 exams]. The idea behind the move is to stop that practice and ensure that students learn the entire syllabus for that year,” he added.

On Monday, an association of ICSE schools in Maharashtra met in Mumbai and discussed the move. “We were happy to see that all the principals welcomed the move. The resistance seems to be coming from coaching classes who often skip a part of the syllabus and focus only on Classes 10 and 12, as these are board exams. Parents need not worry as the syllabus is extremely easy and doable,” said Perin Bagli, principal, Activity High School in Peddar road and association secretary.

The council conducts ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 exams. In a circular released last month, the council had stated that it would send common question papers and set a common timetable for Class 9 and Class 11 exams to bring uniformity in the paper pattern and ensure schools teach the entire syllabus for these classes. The exams, however, will be conducted and evaluated by the schools.

