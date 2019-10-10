Residents of four Ulwe villagers want polling booth in new school

mumbai

Navi Mumbai Around 1,400 voters from four project-affected villages of Kombadbhuje, Targhar, Ganeshpuri and Ulwe have asked the tehsildar official to allot the new school at Ulwe as the polling booth for Assembly elections.

All the four villages come under Uran constituency.

Returning officer Dattatreya Navale said, “Residents proposed to have the polling booth at the new school in Ulwe as it had all facilities. The old school premises lack basic facility.”

Many project-affected residents have shifted but some are still living in the village.

Sitting MLA Manohar Bhoir from Shiv sena and PWP candidate Vivek Patil are in the fray election from this constituency.

Pundalik Mahatre, who is heading the coordinating committee of four villages, said, “The old school building is not demolished but it lacks basic facilities. We proposed to change the polling booth to the new school.”

“There are 1,400 voters in these four villages hence we need facilities at the polling center,” said Mahatre.

“During Lok Sabha elections, the constituency was big and we had no choice but to vote in old school,” said Brajesh Patil, 42, a resident of Ulwe.

The residents from project-affected villages had earlier planned to boycott elections to protest against City and Industrial Development Corporation’s (Cidco) failure to provide better facilities.

They have now decided to be a part of the democratic process and take up their issues with Cidco after elections.

Avinash Patil, 38, a resident of Ulwe, said, “We need to follow the democratic process to ensure that our demands are heard. Hence, we have decided to cast our vote. We will follow up our demands with the elected representative after elections.”

