Residents’ protest forces KDMC to stops work on waste shed at Kalyan garden

For the past one week, residents of Bhujbalwadi at Rambaug Kalyan (West) have been protesting the construction of waste segregation shed by Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) at a local garden.

Residents alleged the civic body did not inform them before starting the work. Following protests, KDMC halted the work.

“We were shocked to see the garden — where we take walks and our children play — being dug up. Upon enquiry, we learnt that KDMC was building an 11x20 waste segregation shed. We are against the project, as it will dirty the area,” said Manoj Jain, 45, a resident of one the buildings opposite the garden.

Local politicians visited the site on Wednesday after residents apprised the chief minister about the issue through the social media.

The KDMC has started constructing 12 waste segregation sheds across Kalyan and Dombivli. Waste collected from areas will be segregated at the sheds before being sent to the scientific landfilling for processing.

While KDMC is segregating waste at Dattanagar shed in Dombivli, another shed at Barave village Kalyan is ready.

The work on the shed at Rambaug has been stalled owing to protests by residents.

“When we came to live here 20 years ago, we were assured the open plot opposite our building was reserved for a garden. Now, without prior intimation, the garden is being converted into waste segregation shed,” said Pinki Jain, 40, another resident.

Residents said there are 12 housing societies in the area and the roads are narrow.

“If dumping vans keep entering the area, where will we walk? How will our children go to school if the roads are blocked? It doesn’t make sense to build waste segregation shed inside a residential area,” added Pinki.

The shed is a part of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. After the work stopped, the contractor installed a signboard near the construction site warning people to stay away. A representative of the company said, “Despite protest by residents, we continued working as we had not received any order from KDMC. But we were asked to stop work on Wednesday. As a precautionary measure, we have installed signboards warning people to stay away from the construction site and have cordoned off the area as well.”

KDMC deputy commissioner Dhanaji Thoraskar said it was not the first residential area where they are building waste segregation shed.

“The area was shortlisted because the local corporator assured us there was no opposition from the locals. Hence, we did not check with those living in the vicinity. Now that we know the locals are against it, we’ll take a decision after meeting them,” said Thoraskar.

Residents alleged that corporator Vaijanti Gholap had not informed them about the project.

“She is no longer the corporator as she has been disqualified. Gholap was supposed to take our consent,” said Vasant Jain, 48, another local.

Gholap said the shed was proposed two years ago and the residents were informed in writing.

“The locals were told that the shed won’t emanate stench or cause health issues. Unless every ward contributes, the sorry state of solid waste management won’t change,” she added.

