Restriction on speakers: Community seeks relief for Xmas mass

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 00:43 IST

With Christmas around the corner, members of the Catholic community are approaching political leaders seeking relaxation in deadline to use speakers for midnight mass on the Eve.

For around a decade, due to the restrictions laid down as part of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, the community had to conduct their prayer service earlier and wind up the entire event by 10.30pm on December 24.

The members said they have approached various leaders seeking time relaxation for Christmas Eve and Easter mass.

“We met Nawab Malik from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) last week. Over the past few years, we have requested the government [for relaxation] but the rules have stayed,” said Dolphy D’Souza, spokesperson for Bombay Catholic Sabha.

Vivian D’Souza, president of the organisation, said that time-relaxation to use speakers has been given for festivals of other communities, but not Christmas. “It is just that the mass should be held at midnight and we want our traditions to be maintained. We hope that the leaders take up the matter with the chief minister (CM) and the home department,” said Vivian.

“There is a high court order in this regard, but I will speak to the CM to discuss what can be done about it,” said Nawab Mallik, Mumbai president of NCP.