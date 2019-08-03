e-paper
Saturday, Aug 03, 2019

Returning home post birthday celebrations, Mumbai girl gang-raped; FIR filed

According to the family of the victim, the girl did not inform anyone about the incident for weeks and kept crying.

mumbai Updated: Aug 03, 2019 08:35 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Mumbai
The police have registered a ‘Zero FIR’ and transferred it to Chunabhatti police station.
The police have registered a 'Zero FIR' and transferred it to Chunabhatti police station.
         

The police on Friday registered a case against four unidentified persons for allegedly raping a 19-year-old girl on her birthday in Chembur area here on Friday.

The police have registered a ‘Zero FIR’ and transferred it to Chunabhatti police station.

The girl was allegedly raped by four men on July 7, when she was returning home from her friend’s house after her birthday celebrations.

According to the family of the victim, the girl did not inform anyone about the incident for weeks and kept crying.

After her condition deteriorated, she was taken to a hospital in Aurangabad, where the doctor revealed that she was raped. The girl then informed the family about the incident.

“We have registered an FIR against four unidentified persons under Section 376 (rape), 376D (gang rape) and 34 (criminal acts by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC),” said police inspector Deepak Vijay Surve.

The investigation is on in the case.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 08:32 IST

