Rs 3,500-crore project for last-mile connectivity on Mumbai’s Metro lines get MMRDA nod

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Monday cleared a Rs3,500-crore project to improve infrastructure and basic amenities around Metro corridors, which are being built in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), and proposed to build ropeways to improve connectivity between two railway stations and jetties.

A MMRDA meeting, which was chaired by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, also gave approval to lease out a 12,486-square-metre plot to Japanese company Goisu Reality Pvt Ltd for 80 years at Rs 2,238 crore. The authority is looking at leasing two more plots in BKC, to earn revenue to help build the ongoing Metro projects.

The authority appointed Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Limited (IPRCL) to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed ropeway routes – Marve jetty to Malad railway station and Gorai jetty to Borivli railway station – which will be around 4.5-km long, with connectivity to the under-construction Metro-2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar).

“In a city like Mumbai, where people face traffic issues, such initiatives can be useful. If the pilot projects are successful, we may initiate a few more projects like these,” said RA Rajeev, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, adding that such ropeways are very popular in New York, Turkey and Colombia.

MMRDA, which the nodal authority for all Metro lines, also cleared the Rs3,500-crore project to facilitate smoother commute along the corridors. The project will include widening footpaths, building cycling tracks, having parking zones, providing feeder services, and improving street lighting, among other things near Metro lines.

“Constructing Metro corridors does not mean only providing transport facility from one end to another. It should be a complete experience for commuters, with last-mile connectivity and facilities that will encourage people to travel in comfort,” said Fadnavis.

