RS polls: Seven candidates set to win unopposed

mumbai

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 00:29 IST

Seven candidates from four political parties are likely to get elected unopposed for as many Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra, with elections scheduled to be held on March 26. Friday, which was the last day of filing nominations, saw Rajiv Satav from Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi from Shiv Sena; Fauzia Khan from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP); and Bhagwat Karad from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) enter the fray.

One independent candidate, Rakesh Chavan, too, filed his nomination, but officials said he may not clear the scrutiny on Monday as he did not fulfil the conditions required to be eligible to contest Rajya Sabha polls. “Chavan, who filed his nomination papers on Friday, did not have signatures of 10 legislators as proposer and seconder, a condition necessary to become eligible to contest the Rajya Sabha elections,” said an official, who did not wish to be named.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Union minister of state (MoS) Ramdas Athawale (BJP) and former MP Udayanraje Bhonsle (BJP) have filed their nominations earlier this week.

From the state’s ruling front, NCP is contesting on two seats, Sena on one and Congress on one, while opposition party BJP is contesting on three seats.

Rajya Sabha members are elected by the 288 members of the Assembly (MLAs) of the state legislature. The required number of votes to win a RS seat is 37. With the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) — coalition of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress — having 170 MLAs as against the required tally of 148, the ruling combine is certain to get their four candidates elected for the Upper House of Parliament.

The BJP has 105 MLAs and support of another nine members in the lower house, making it almost certain for their Rajya Sabha candidates to win, too.

Till Thursday, Congress and NCP had differences over contesting on two seats. The NCP, which has 54 MLAs, wanted to field two candidates as two of their leaders — Pawar and Majeed Memon — are retiring from Rajya Sabha on April 2. With 44 MLAs, Congress also wanted to contest on two seats, citing that they have a list of senior leaders who require rehabilitation. But, the latter finally gave up its demand and the NCP nominated its candidate – Khan.