RTE admissions in Mumbai: Civic body extends deadline till October 23

mumbai Updated: Oct 10, 2020 00:40 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
         

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) education department has now extended the deadline for admissions under the 25% Right to Education (RTE) quota up till October 23.

By Thursday, of the 1,328 waitlisted candidates selected for admissions to various schools in the city, only 92 confirmed their admissions. “The deadline for admissions which was earlier set at October 8 has now been pushed further as several students are yet to confirm their seats even as they have been selected for admissions. We are hoping that the numbers increase in the coming days,” said an official from the department.

In the first round of admission under the quota, only 2,928 of the 5,371 students who were allotted schools, secured the admission. This year, over 14,000 applications came in from students in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region alone. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak and the resultant lockdown, parents were allowed to provisionally secure their admissions by sending documents to the respective schools online.

Even as schools in the state began online in June this year, admissions under the RTE quota have still not completed.

