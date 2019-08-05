Scindia or Pilot should be Congress chief: Milind Deora

mumbai

Milind Deora, president of Congress’ Mumbai unit, on Sunday suggested the names of Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilot for the post of the party’s national president. This comes after Rahul Gandhi’s resignation from the post, following the party’s lacklustre performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

Both Scindia and Pilot played a vital role in the party’s victory in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan Assembly elections, held in December last year.

Deora said that the time has come to respect the Gandhi family’s wish of not wanting to head the party at this juncture. “I am just endorsing what Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said about the need for a dynamic young leader. Hence, I suggested these two names,” said Deora. “The time has come to end this ambiguity and infuse new confidence in party workers. We need to end this stalemate at the earliest as the Congress has the responsibility of being the largest opposition party in the country.” Further, he ruled himself out as an option for the top post, saying he was ready to work under anyone and shoulder any responsibility given by the leadership.

With Assembly polls slated to begin within the three months, major political parties in the state have virtually started campaigning. Chief minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray are crisscrossing the state, canvassing for their respective parties. However, the Congress seems to be nowhere in the picture.

‘CM busy with 5-star campaign’: Congress

Meanwhile, Congress has criticized Fadnavis for his ongoing Mahajanadesh Yatra. “Many districts in the start are facing a flood-like situation, while the CM, also designated head of the state disaster management authority, is busy with his fivestar campaign. If he continues with his campaign, Congress will take charge of the state disaster management cell at Mantralaya,” said Nana Patole, former MP and state campaign committee chairman of Congress.

