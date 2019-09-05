Sena moves Bombay HC, challenges axing of trees in Aarey Colony

mumbai

Shiv Sena corporator and standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav on Wednesday filed a writ petition in the Bombay high court (HC) alleging that the tree authority has committed a fraud by ignoring statutory provisions and sanctioning the cutting of trees at Aarey Milk Colony. Last week, the BMC’s tree authority cleared a proposal to cut 2,185 trees and transplant 461 trees for construction of the Metro-3 car shed.

Along with the petition, Jadhav has attached the minutes of the meeting of tree authority, where the proposal was passed.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) wants Metro-3 to be fully operational by December 2021 for which it will start receiving rakes from next year, and it requires to have a car depot ready for stationing the rakes.

Jadhav, who is also a member of the tree authority, alleged that the civic chief Praveen Pardeshi’s decision to go ahead with the tree-cutting proposal at the last week’s committee meeting was fraudulent.

“The members of the committee wanted to adjourn the meeting as it was held at very short notice. They did not get enough time to go through all the details of the proposal. The decision of the authority to sanction the proposal was a deliberate and wilful breach of the orders passed by the Bombay HC,” Yashwant Jadhav said.

Jadhav has urged the court to scrap the decision. “Our stand is very clear. We are not against the project but cutting trees will destroy the ecosystem and the city’s green lungs.”

