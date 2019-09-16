Seven unsafe bridges to be rebuilt by next rains

mumbai

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 00:11 IST

With the introduction of a first-of-its-kind contract system, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) aims to build seven bridges, currently shut after being declared dilapidated, latest by May 2020.

According to the new design-build-transfer system, contractors will suggest the latest and most feasible technology to build the bridges within three to six months, enjoy incentives if they finish work before time, and penalty if it is delayed.

The seven bridges — Hansbhugra bridge in Bandra; Dhobighat bridge over Majas nullah in Andheri (East); bridge at Meghwadi Junction near InOrbit Mall in Andheri (East); bridge over Piramal Nullah in Goregaon; bridge near D-Mart at Malad; Ratan Nagar bridge over Dahisar river in Borivli; and Juhu Tara bridge in Bandra (West) —were among the 29 declared dilapidated and shut before the monsoon following a re-audit conducted in the wake of the Himalaya bridge collapse in March.

Sanjay Darade, chief engineer (bridges), said, “We will apply for permission from the traffic department online and hopefully we’ll get it soon. As the contractors have a deadline, they will have to finish the work within three to six months, which is before the next monsoon. Hopefully by May 2020, these seven bridges would be thrown open for citizens.”

The total cost of the project for designing and building the bridges is ₹91.42 crore.

Earlier, the BMC had chosen 10 bridges to be rebuilt using design-build-transfer method as a pilot project.

However, the civic body got response for only seven bridges.

With the code of conduct for the upcoming Assembly election around the corner, the civic body has been trying to approve as many proposals as possible with little time for discussion. On Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) standing committee approved more than 50 proposals, worth ₹514 crore in 10 minutes.

This includes the allotment of ₹208 crore for building bridges and ₹157 crore for work on stormwater drains in Byculla area.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 00:11 IST