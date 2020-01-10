Sex racket busted in Mumbai’s plush hotel, 2 models rescued

mumbai

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 20:36 IST

The Maharashtra police busted a sex racket being operated at a luxury hotel in Mumbai’s Goregaon and rescued two models in wee hours on Friday. The police also arrested two women pimps during the raid.

The police received a tip-off and conducted the raid after sending a decoy customer who contacted the accused women.

As part of the operation, decoy customers were sent to the hotel, who met the suppliers. After that the police team conducted the raid, during which two women were rescued, said a police official.

“The two women pimps will be produced before a court . The other two women who were pushed into flesh trade were sent to a woman’s shelter home,” said Dindoshi police’s senior inspector Sripal Kamble.

They have been booked under section 370 (3) of IPC and 4 and 5 of Immoral Traffic Prevention Act for trafficking and for acting as pimps for prostitution.”

