SGNP residential quarters declared containment zone after 16 positive cases reported

mumbai

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 00:00 IST

The entire staff residential area at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) has been declared a containment zone by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after 16 Covid-19 cases were reported there.

Over the past two months, seven SGNP employees tested positive while the remaining cases were of family members and neighbours who had contracted the Sars-Cov-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, over the past few weeks, said SGNP officials.

So far, one death has been reported during the last week of May from Dam pada, located close to SGNP’s boating area. On May 8, the area was declared a containment zone – the first one inside the national park.

“The most recent case was reported on Thursday, taking the case count to 16, of which 10 are active. All 10 are at Covid-19 care centres,” said a senior SGNP official. “Cases are scattered, but we are observing a pattern. Every two weeks, there is one positive case, followed by two to three associated ones. The area is then declared a containment zone.”

A medical officer from BMC’s R-North ward confirmed the entire staff colony and hamlets such as Dam pada, Chinch pada, and Chuna pada inside SGNP, and Damu Nagar in Kandivli, Appa pada in Malad, Mulund’s Khindi pada and a few more areas along the park’s periphery were declared containment zones.

Though the park has been shut for visitors since March 18, BMC has placed a sign at SGNP’s entrance cautioning citizens about containment zones inside the park.

SGNP has over 2,000 families with close to 35,000 tribal residents living across 56 hamlets.

SGNP assistant conservator of forests Sachin Repal said, “BMC directed us to ensure that all residential areas within the park are identified as containment zones even if there are no cases in the area. This is to ensure no further spread of the coronavirus due to an increasing trend. With help from Mumbai Police and BMC, we are able to provide all essentials, including rations, vegetables, and medicines to residential quarters and tribal hamlets.”

Repal added that all waste from the residential quarters and hamlets is being carefully collected. “We are in close proximity to animals, and open garbage could have adverse effects on wildlife,” he said.

Meanwhile, all 102 residents of the staff quarters employed in animal care at the lion and tiger safari, and leopard rescue centre continue to report for work.

“None of them have tested positive or have any symptoms. Regular thermal testing, sanitisation is conducted, and protective equipment is being used,” said Vijay Barabde, superintendent of safaris and range forest officer.