Shailesh Gandhi writes open letter to CM

mumbai

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 00:05 IST

Right to information activist and former central information commissioner Shailesh Gandhi has written an open letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray urging him to take steps to bring transparency in the government and cut the delay in bureaucratic procedures to check corruption.

Gandhi has suggested that the Thackeray government should appoint six information commissioners to deal with pendency of RTI appeals and display all RTI applications and responses on the official website.

He has also suggested that the administration should be made to take decisions within 45 days to curb corruption.

The Thackeray should government should also immediately fill the pending vacancies in the administration since 25-30% posts are vacant which is becoming a reason for inefficient and corrupt governance.

He has also urged Thackeray to get experts for institutions such as Lokayukta, Human Rights Commission, Women’s Commission, Child Rights Commission.

Considering the severe drought conditions in Marathwada and Vidarbha,Gandhi has suggested conservation of water to improve groundwater level.

In his letter Gandhi wrote, “Water conservation is being done by some outstanding efforts of NGOs. If government replicates their ways and techniques it would be big gain.”

CM THACKERAY MEETS LATA MANGESHKAR

Hours after taking charge as the chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray visited legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar at Breach Candy Hospital on Friday. Thackeray reached the hospital after concluding the state cabinet meeting and took stock of her health condition. Mangeshkar was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital following breathing complaints on November 11. She is reportedly stable and recovering well.