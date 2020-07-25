Sharad Pawar begins tour of Maharashtra districts

mumbai

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 00:35 IST

As the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has started to visit the cities and districts to take stock of the situation.

Pawar, while visiting Nashik on Friday, said that they were of the view that some people should start field visits and submit their observations to chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray to help him make policy decisions. He, however, clarified that the CM too was keen on visiting districts and will take a call on it soon.

“Some of us were of the view that some people should go in the field and submit observations to the chief minister to help him make policy decisions, that is why we are here,” Pawar told reporters after attending the review meeting, along with health minister Rajesh Tope.

Pawar further said that the situation of the pandemic in the financial capital is under control.

“The chief minister is keen on visiting districts and will take the decision on it soon,” he said.

The 79-year old veteran leader will be visiting Aurangabad on Saturday to review the Covid-situation.

Though CM Uddhav Thackeray is yet to start the tour to review the Covid-19 situation in the state, he has been taking virtual review meetings regularly. According to officials from the chief minister office (CMO), Thackeray is likely to start visiting regional headquarters from next week. However, the schedule is yet to be finalised.

Pawar while praising Thackeray said, “CM has put in a lot of hard work and worked day and night in the last few months. His hard work in Mumbai is showing results.”

On Tuesday, the state government barred the state officials from attending meetings called by the Opposition leaders including non-governmental members, members of parliament (MP) and members of legislative Assembly (MLC).

The decision comes after the leader of Opposition in the legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis toured the state to review the Covid-19 situation. Leader of Opposition in the legislative council Pravin Darekar too visited various Covid care centres and hospitals.

NCP leaders said that the tour was first started by the NCP chief as he was first one to tour Raigad and Ratnagiri districts after Cyclone Nisarga. Before that, he visited field hospitals at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and NSCI, Worli in Mumbai, developed by the state.

“We have not barred the officials from attending the meetings. The decision was taken by the erstwhile BJP government headed by Devendra Fadnavis on March 11, 2016. Our government has decided to continue their decision,” said an NCP functionary on conditions of anonymity.