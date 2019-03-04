Sheena Bora case: Indrani Mukerjea wants to take lie-detector test, CBI says no

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday refused a request from Indrani Mukerjea, the main accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, to undergo a polygraph or lie-detector test.

Mukerjea, in February, had submitted a two-page handwritten application, pleading she be allowed to take a polygraph test “in the name of justice”.

The CBI, on Monday, responded, saying lie-detector tests were not admissible in the court of law and with 35 witnesses having already been examined by the prosecution in the court, it was not required anymore.

Interestingly, Mukerjea had refused to take the test when she was arrested in 2015.

“I had not given my consent at that time because I was under tremendous pressure not to undergo the test. I had succumbed to such pressure at that stage because I was in a state of shock, mentally disturbed and vulnerable and physically very unwell,” Mukerjea had said in her letter.

In her plea, Mukerjea had claimed, “she was emotionally more settled... and it is only right and proper in the name of justice that I undergo the polygraph test.”

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 23:12 IST