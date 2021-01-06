e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2021-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Sheena Bora murder case: Court reserves its order on Indrani’s plea to not wear prison uniform

Sheena Bora murder case: Court reserves its order on Indrani’s plea to not wear prison uniform

mumbai Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 00:34 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
Indrani Mukerjea.
Indrani Mukerjea.(HT FILE)
         

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Tuesday reserved order on the application of Indrani Mukerjea seeking exemption from wearing a green saree - a uniform for prisoners across Maharashtra. Mukerjea is lodged at Byculla jail since her arrest in August 2015, in connection with Sheena Bora murder case.

On Tuesday, the prison authority of Byculla jail submitted a reply on Mukerjea’s plea stating, that as per rule undertrial prisoners booked in a murder case, fall under the category of prisoners, who have to wear a jail uniform.

Mukerjea’s lawyer Gunjan Mangla opposed this and argued that there is no specified rule as to what uniform should be worn. “Indrani suffers from mental health issues since her arrest. If she is asked to wear the prison uniform, it would affect her further. Besides, the undertrial prisoners are allowed to wear their regular clothes,” Mangla argued.

It was also pointed out that why after almost five years prison authority is insisting her to wear the prison uniform.

On December 22, Mangla had approached the special CBI court with a plea that Mukerjea be permitted to wear regular clothes. Mangala pointed out that she was an under-trial prisoner and not a convict.

Sheena Bora, 24, was allegedly strangled in a car by Indrani Mukerjea, her then driver Shyamvar Rai and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna, on April 2012. Her body was later burnt in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district.

top news
India’s self-reliance initiatives may lead to trade barriers with other nations, says outgoing US envoy
India’s self-reliance initiatives may lead to trade barriers with other nations, says outgoing US envoy
US welcomes LeT commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi’s arrest on charges of terror financing
US welcomes LeT commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi’s arrest on charges of terror financing
India may have to make choices on arms deals, says outgoing US envoy
India may have to make choices on arms deals, says outgoing US envoy
Karnataka to vaccinate 6.3 lakh healthcare workers in first phase
Karnataka to vaccinate 6.3 lakh healthcare workers in first phase
Budget session of Parliament expected to begin on January 29
Budget session of Parliament expected to begin on January 29
Why Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin got nod, explains ministry
Why Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin got nod, explains ministry
Dry run blooper in Varanasi leads to vaccine boxes transported on bicycle
Dry run blooper in Varanasi leads to vaccine boxes transported on bicycle
Covid update: UK PM’s India visit; England lockdown; Centre explains CoWin app
Covid update: UK PM’s India visit; England lockdown; Centre explains CoWin app
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In