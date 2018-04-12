Sheena Bora murder: Key witness to depose before trial court today

Kajal Sharma, Indrani Mukerjea’s former personal assistant and one of the key witnesses in the Sheena Bora murder case, is likely to depose before the trial court on Thursday.

Kajal, who was employed with Indrani’s firm from 2002 to 2007, and then worked as her personal secretary from 2011, in her statement to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), had said that she was asked to practice Sheena Bora’s fake signature by Indrani and was made to practice it numerous times, in order to perfect it.

According to Sharma, Indrani told her to send her the forged signature for approval, “If it is approved by her, then a letter would be downloaded by me and after making forged signature of Sheena Bora on the said resignation letter, the same is to be sent through courier to office of Mumbai Metro,” Sharma said in her statement.

Sharma said that she initially denied being a part of the forgery planned by Indrani. “I did not agree and asked her why I need to do it on behalf of Sheena. She replied that Sheena is presently in USA and does not have access to internet to tender her resignation through mail,” she said in her statement.

Indrani, after approving the signature of Sheena forged by Sharma, told Sharma to take a print out of the resignation in a white envelope and told her to go to a courier service in Andheri where CCTVs are generally not available. Sharma also told the central agency about the diminishing of all the vehicles with the Mukerjea’s.

“When I joined service in Indrani Mukerjea’s office in 2004, there owned several vehicles, but when I re-joined in 2011, this time not a single vehicle was available with them. So we used to hire vehicles instead,” she told CBI in her statement.

Kajal also told the CBI officers that the couple never travelled together in flights. “I enquired about this with Indrani once, to which she answered that keeping in view of their safety and safety of the future of Vidhi, they have decided to avoid air journey together in the same flight,” said Sharma in her statement to CBI.