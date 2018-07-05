Shiv Sena blames railways for Andheri bridge collapse, says it was caught dozing

The Shiv Sena on Thursday squarely blamed the railway administration for “neglecting” the maintenance and upgradation of its infrastructure, in the wake of the bridge collapse in Andheri on July 3.

In an editorial in the party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, the Sena, which controls the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said the railway administration was caught “dozing”. “There are reports that a citizen had highlighted the poor condition of the [Andheri] bridge a year ago through posts on social media. But like always, the warning was neglected,” the editorial aid.

It was similarly dozing when 23 people lost their lives in the stampede on the Elphinstone Road station foot over-bridge (FOB) last September. “The railway minister ordered an audit of the 445 FOBs in the city after the collapse. An audit was ordered after the Elphinstone incident, but what measures were taken based on the report? The collapse at Andheri has answered this question. In reality, the condition of all bridges over railway lines in the country is poor,” the Sena alleged.

Within hours of the Andheri bridge collapse, the railways and the BMC started the blame game over whose jurisdiction, and therefore responsibility, the bridge was. Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar from the Sena said the BMC was not responsible as the railways were maintaining the portion of the bridge that collapsed.

On Thursday, the Sena once again blamed the railways for the poor condition of the city’s foot over-bridges. “Audits and surveys of FOBs are necessary, but more than that is the need to build safe bridges,” the ‘Saamana’ said. Mumbai is the “city of dreams” for many and the karma bhoomi for the working class, but when will Mumbai become safe, it asked.

The BMC faces flak routinely every monsoon for water-logging and the dismal state of the city’s roads.