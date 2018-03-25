Six Bangladeshis living illegally arrested from Mumbai

The anti-terrorism squad (ATS) of Thane Unit arrested six more Bangladeshis from Bhiwandi on Friday.

The accused had prepared bogus identification documents and were illegally living in the country for long.

The ATS is also checking if they are linked to the banned terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), which has links with globally dreaded terrorist group Al-Qaeda.

The arrested accused are in the 19-24 age group and hail from Chattagram, Noakhali and Faridpur districts of Bangladesh. They have been booked under relevant sections of the Passport Act, Foreigners Act and IPC.

They have been remanded in police custody till March 28.