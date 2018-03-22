Six injured in two separate accidents in Navi Mumbai

Six people have suffered injuries after a gas tanker rammed into an SUV on the flyover on Sion-Panvel highway at Vashi. The accident took place on Thursday at 12.30 am near Vashi Plaza on the Mumbai-Panvel lane.

Among the injured are the drivers of the tanker and the SUV. They were rushed to a nearby hospital. Two of the injured are said to be critical.

In a separate accident, five vehicles piled up after a car applied sudden brake on the same bridge around 9.30 am. No one was injured in the second accident, the police said.

Satish Gaikwad, senior police inspector of Vashi traffic unit, said, “There were traffic jams on the busy highway after the accident. We removed the vehicles piled up within a few minutes. We had to deploy extra manpower to handle the situation.”