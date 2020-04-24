e-paper
Six new coronavirus cases in Dharavi

The number of new cases in Dharavi has come down compared to the last few days. On Thursday, the area had reported 25 new cases.

mumbai Updated: Apr 24, 2020 23:03 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Health workers wearing hazmat suits and masks are accompanied by police officers as they conduct an inspection in a residential area, during a nationwide lockdown in India to slow the spread of COVID-19, in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, during the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Mumbai, India, April 11, 2020.
Six new coronavirus patients were detected in Mumbai’s Dharavi on Friday, taking the tally of cases in this sprawling slum-dominated area to 220.

One of these patients succumbed during the day, taking the death toll due to the pandemic in the area to 14, said a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officer.

New cases were found in Gopinath Nagar, Kalyanwadi, Janta Nagar, Banwari compound and Maulana Azad Nagar localities, he said.

The number of new cases in Dharavi has come down compared to the last few days. On Thursday, the area had reported 25 new cases.

